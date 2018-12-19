Image caption PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has welcomed the announcement

The PSNI will recruit an extra 308 officers and staff by April 2020 after getting £16.5m in Brexit funding from the Treasury.

The force bid for the additional resources in light of the potential challenges posed in policing the border after the UK's EU exit.

In May, Chief Constable George Hamilton confirmed that a business case was being drawn up.

The force was also asking for new vehicles and other equipment.

Mr Hamilton said the money would be invested in "policing with the community and keeping people safe".

Policing Board chair Anne Connolly said it was "welcome that the chief constable's bid for additional resources has been successful".

Skip Twitter post by @ChiefConPSNI We welcome the announcement of additional Brexit funding for @PoliceServiceNI which we will invest in policing with the community and #KeepingPeopleSafe. It will also allow us to recruit a total of 308 additional officers and staff by April 2020. — George Hamilton (@ChiefConPSNI) December 19, 2018 Report

"Resources available to the PSNI and their allocation to day-to-day delivery of the policing service is one of the key issues that the board will be discussing with the chief constable in the new year and in the development of policing plans for the time ahead," she added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Hamilton said the money would be invested in policing with the community and keeping people safe

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said the funding will help the PSNI "manage pressures and contingencies arising from EU exit preparations, reflecting the specific and unique concerns in Northern Ireland".