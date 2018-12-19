Image copyright Geograph/Rossographer Image caption The passed motion will see Ards Town Hall lit up in rainbow colours

Ards Town Hall will be illuminated in rainbow colours to mark LGBT awareness after a second vote overturned a previous decision at Ards and North Down Council.

Nineteen councillors voted in favour while 18 voted against the move.

It is understand two members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were among those who voted for the lights.

The same motion had been rejected by a majority of councillors in September.

At that time, the DUP's Tom Smith voted against his party, which had proposed an alternative amendment, and supported the lights but four councillors did not attend the vote.

Image caption Andrew Muir, an Alliance councillor and former mayor, said it was a "small step" on a "symbolic issue"

The passing of the vote this time around means that Ards Town Hall will be lit up in rainbow colours to mark LGBT Awareness Week next May.

Alliance Party councillor Andrew Muir said it was a "close vote" but that he hoped the council could now move forward.

"It's a small step but it's a symbolic issue that we as a council can show our understanding and our compassion for the LGBT community, and bring awareness of the issues they face," said the former North Down mayor.