Larne man charged with terror offences

A man has appeared in court charged with a number of terror related offences.

Niall Lehd of Seahill Road, Larne, is currently serving a prison sentence.

The 29-year-old is charged with preparation of terrorist acts, including a number charges relating to explosive substances and devices.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard he is further charged with possessing documents useful to terrorism.

The charges are connected to an investigation into the discovery of weapons in hides at Carnfunnock Country Park and Capanagh Forest as well as a number of other sites near Larne.

The court heard that the accused, who refused to stand during the short hearing, is currently a serving prisoner until March 2019.

A PSNI detective constable said he was aware of the circumstances of the case and said that he could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made and the case was adjourned until 17 January.