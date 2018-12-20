Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The runway at Gatwick Airport has been shut since Wednesday night

An incident involving drones at Gatwick Airport that has caused travel chaos for thousands of people has affected flights to and from Northern Ireland.

EasyJet had to cancel several flights on its Gatwick to Belfast International Airport route throughout Thursday.

The runway at Gatwick has been shut since Wednesday night, when drones were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

A police search for those operating the unmanned aircraft is continuing.

Thousands of passengers have had their travel plans disrupted

Kathryn Wilson and her family from Northern Ireland were intending to travel to Barbados for Christmas and have faced a long wait in the airport's terminal.

She said it was difficult to walk around the many people who were lying on the ground in the Gatwick terminal.

"I think a lot of the staff don't know what's going on," she told BBC News NI.

"We keep asking for updates - the screens where we're sitting haven't changed all morning."

Kathryn Wilson says there has been a lack of information for passengers

Cameron Murphy, a student at Queen's University in Belfast, was trying to get home from Belfast International Airport to England for Christmas.

"It's just annoying - it's inconsiderate", he said.

"You've got to keep positive, that's the main thing - just smile and keep on going."

Flights to Dublin have also been affected.

On Wednesday night a flight from Belfast to Gatwick had to be diverted to Birmingham.

Some passengers spent hours in the plane as it sat on the tarmac before they were allowed to disembark.

About 760 flights were due to arrive or depart from Gatwick Airport on Thursday

Flights affected on EasyJet's Belfast International service:

Gatwick to Belfast International arrivals

EZY835 due at 16:40 - cancelled

EZY837 due at 17:55 - cancelled

EZY841 due at 22:15 - cancelled

Belfast International to Gatwick departures

EZY836 due at 14:35 - cancelled

EZY838 due at 17:05 - cancelled