Image copyright PSNI Image caption Stephen Carson was murdered at his home in south Belfast in 2016

Two cousins who carried out the "cold-blooded" murder of father-of-two Stephen Carson have been told they will spend at least 20 years in prison.

Michael 'Spud' Smith, 40, and David 'Dee Dee' Smith, 35, were convicted of the February 2016 killing last month.

The pair shook hands in the dock at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday after the judge handed them their sentences.

Mr Carson, 28, died after being shot in the head through a bathroom door in his home on Walmer Street in south Belfast.

His fiancée Naomi Smyth and his nine-year old son were in the house when he was murdered.

During sentencing it emerged that Mr Carson's son - who is now 11 - has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The boy was threatened at gunpoint and pepper-strayed during the attack.

'Like a gangland execution'

The trial had heard harrowing evidence from Mr Carson's fiancée and his son, as well as listening to a 999 call that he made to police moments before he was shot.

The judge described the shooting as a "cold-blooded" execution with "chilling and clinical efficiency".

It was the prosecution's case that Michael Smith fired a single shot from a sawn-off shotgun, killing Mr Carson.

The prosecution also said that David Smith stayed in the living room where he "subdued" the victim's son and fiancée.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The murder was carried out after a "long-running vendetta" against Stephen Carson

The judge said: "This was a cold-blooded, pre-planned murder, set in the context of a long-running vendetta against the deceased and his family.

"I am in no doubt it has characteristics akin to a gangland execution."

'Appealing conviction'

The cousins, both with addresses at Monagh Drive in west Belfast, travelled to Mr Carson's home "with one thought and intention in mind - namely to kill", he added.

The court heard that Michael Smith had 168 previous convictions, compared with David Smith's 28.

Michael Smith's barrister said that his client did not engage with probation ahead of the hearing because he is appealing his conviction.

Another cousin - Francis Smith - was jailed for this role after the murder, which included allowing the murder weapon to be stored in his flat.

The 42-year-old, from Glenmurray Court in west Belfast, was handed a seven-and-a-half year sentence.

He will serve half of that term in prison, with the remaining period on licence after he is released.

'Everything has changed'

Speaking after Thursday's sentencing, Mr Carson's fiancée Naomi Smyth said he "knew what was going to happen".

"He even planned his own funeral," she added.

His mother Bernie Murphy said: "Just before he died, I noticed a real difference in him.

"He idolised his two sons, and he was starting a new life away from the west with Naomi.

"We are just not the same any more, everything has changed - his son is just not the same wee boy."