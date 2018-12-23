Image caption Armed response officers were involved in detaining the man in County Down

A number of weapons, including a handgun and knives, have been seized by police in County Down.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said that they received reports that a man was carrying a firearm in the New Line Crescent area of Killinchy at 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

Inspector Mark Stewart said: "Local officers, supported by armed response colleagues, responded and detained a male matching the description.

"A number of knives and a handgun, believed to be a blank firing pistol, were subsequently seized."