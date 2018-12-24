Man dies in Enniskillen house fire
A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Braeside Park in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
It was reported at about 11:00 GMT on Monday.
Emergency services attended, but the man was found dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now begun.