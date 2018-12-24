Northern Ireland

Man dies in Enniskillen house fire

  • 24 December 2018
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

A man in his 80s has died following a house fire in Braeside Park in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

It was reported at about 11:00 GMT on Monday.

Emergency services attended, but the man was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now begun.

Related Topics