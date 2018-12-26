Brazilian in Belfast court after £200k airport cocaine find
A Brazilian national has appeared in court in Belfast after cocaine with an estimated value of £200,000 was seized at Belfast City Airport.
Valdire Medeiros da Silva, 47, with an address at Deramore Drive in Portadown, County Armagh, has been remanded in to custody.
He appeared before Belfast Magistrates on Wednesday morning.
Border force officers found the drugs inside a suitcase on Sunday.