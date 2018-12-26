Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hundreds of people in fancy dress plunged into the chilly waters off Pembrey on Boxing Day.

Hundreds of people in fancy dress plunged into the chilly waters off Carmarthenshire on Boxing Day.

The 33rd annual Pembrey Country Park Walrus Dip attracted swimmers in costumes varying from Santa to sumo wrestlers to Cefn Sidan Beach.

Since its inception in 1984, only two dips have been cancelled - one due to an oil spill, and another when the sea froze over.

Bathers raised money for various charities and good causes.

Image caption That looks cold: Santa goes for a dip

Image caption Not too cold for a snowman

Image caption The annual event has only ever been cancelled twice - once due to an oil spill, and the other due to frozen sea water

Image caption Participants young and old raised money for a variety of charities and good causes