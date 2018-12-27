A 46-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in County Armagh.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on Moy Road in Armagh city shortly before 05:15 GMT on Thursday.

He died as a result of his injuries.

Moy Road has been closed, with diversions in place at Drumcairn Road and Cabragh Road.

Police have appealed for information and have asked anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.