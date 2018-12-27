Cattle prod seized by police in Omagh
- 27 December 2018
A cattle prod has been seized by police in Omagh, County Tyrone, following reports that a number of people had been "prodded" from a passing vehicle.
The PSNI in Omagh reported the incident on Thursday morning.
It said the cattle prod had been seized by officers on Wednesday night.
Police enquiries are continuing.