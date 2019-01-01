Cave Hill: Woman rescued after slipping on rocks
- 1 January 2019
A woman in her 50s has been rescued after falling and hurting her leg during a walk at Cave Hill in Belfast.
She slipped on loose rocks close to McArt's Fort on Tuesday afternoon.
A specialist rescue team from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was assisted by the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the police, in order to bring the woman to safety.
It is understood she suffered a suspected fracture.