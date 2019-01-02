Image copyright Google Maps

A police investigation is under way after it was reported a shot was fired through the front door of a house in Banbridge, County Down.

The incident happened at about 03:35 GMT in Granville Gardens on Wednesday.

A woman and two men were inside at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries, police said.

Damage was caused to the front door and the rear windscreen of a parked car was smashed during the incident.

The PSNI is appealing for information.