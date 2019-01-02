Image copyright Getty/Vasyl Dolmatov

Northern Ireland pupils applying to start university in the Republic of Ireland in 2019 still do not know how much they will pay in tuition fees.

That is because it is still unclear if they will be treated as non-EU students after Brexit.

Non-EU students currently pay much higher fees than students from the Republic and the rest of the EU.

There are now calls for the Irish government to provide clarity on the matter.

There has been a gradual rise in the number of students from Northern Ireland in the Republic in recent years.

They currently pay a "student contribution" fee of 3,000 euros (£2,700) a year towards their tuition, the same as their counterparts from Ireland and the EU.

Image caption Hannah Kerr wants to study in the Republic of Ireland but said she is uncertain about what she will have to pay towards fees

The majority receive a student loan to cover that charge.

However, those fees could rise by at least 10,000 euros (£9,000) a year if Northern Ireland students were classed as non-EU post-Brexit.

Students from here who are already at an Irish university have been told their current fees will not change over the course of their degree.

However, pupils intending to begin their studies in September 2019 have received no such clarity, despite the first stage of the university application process in the Republic closing on 1 February.

One of those affected is north Belfast sixth-former Hannah Kerr, who has applied to study at Trinity College Dublin and NUI Galway.

She could face tuition fees of 19,000 euros (£17,000) a year depending on the course she chooses and said that would be impossible for her to pay.

"There's no way anybody really could afford to pay that much, when you could be paying around £4,000 here or £9,000 in the rest of the UK," she said.

"I would really just hope for some clarity to be provided on that."

"It's very frustrating to not know because obviously it's a huge decision that's going to impact the rest of your life, so if we don't have all the information there at our disposal we can't make that decision as best we can," she said.

Nichola Mallon, SDLP MLA for north Belfast, said that the government in the Republic needed to give local pupils financial clarity.

"The lack of certainty around fees and the status of northern students is causing huge anxiety and confusion," she said.

"Where people can provide some kind of direction they should and we really need direction, guidance and advice from the Irish government."

The Republic of Ireland's Department for Education and Skills has so far been unable to tell BBC News NI when any decision is likely to be made.

Sources at universities in the Republic have said they fully expect the existing fees for Northern Ireland students to continue post-Brexit.

But, until that is confirmed in black and white, those like Hannah and others looking south to start university are left in limbo.