Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Thousands of pounds worth of damage" - George Richmond

A family who has lived in west Belfast for decades is being forced to move after a string of attacks.

George Richmond's property in Dermott Hill Parade has been "destroyed" after the latest attack on New Year's Eve.

Shots were then fired at his daughter's nearby flat just off the Upper Springfield Road in the early hours of New Year's Day. No one was in the property.

Mr Richmond said his home was vacant due to a gun attack ten days prior.

Image caption George Richmond said the downstairs of his house has been "destroyed".

He said he asked police to check his property after attending the scene at his daughter's house, where they found it too had been targeted.

'Attack on our family'

"The place was smashed, all the windows downstairs, window frames, doors", said Mr Richmond.

"There has been thousands of pounds worth of damage done in the last four to five months.

"This was designed, over the Christmas period, the two attacks, to cause the most grief."

Image caption Mr Richmond said that thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done to his property in the last few months

Mr Richmond said that he is now homeless and is looking for alternative accommodation as a result of the ongoing attacks.

"All we want to do is get out."

Mr Richmond also told BBC News NI that his family has received no support in the aftermath.

"We've just been left to our own devices".