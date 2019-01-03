A house in west Belfast has been attacked for the third time in several weeks.

A fire was reported at the property in Dermott Hill Parade at 01:57 GMT on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to extinguish the fire, which is thought to have started downstairs.

Police are treating the fire as arson and believe it may be linked to criminal damage on New Year's Day.

"We are also investigating a possible link to a shooting incident at residential premises in the Upper Springfield Road area, which was reported to police on Tuesday," said Detective Sergeant McPhillips.

"The house next door was filled with smoke and a number of people who were inside at the time were brought to safety.

"Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of senseless and reckless criminality will not be tolerated.

"Those living in the local area who have any information should bring it to police immediately so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice."

Image caption George Richmond said the downstairs of his house has been 'destroyed'.

On Wednesday, the family told the BBC they were leaving the area after previous attacks.

On 20 December, a man dressed as Santa fired several shots through the front window of the house, causing major damage.

In the early hours of New Year's Day, George Richmond's daughter's nearby home, off the Upper Springfield Road, had shots fired through the front window.

Mr Richmond said he did not know why his family are being targeted.