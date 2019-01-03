Image caption The hospital cares for adults with intellectual disabilities, behavioural or mental health problems

The Belfast Health Trust has confirmed that the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim remains closed.

The ward was closed temporarily before Christmas because of staff shortages.

A report into the safety of vulnerable adults at the hospital highlighted a series of catastrophic failings, with some patients being physically and mentally abused by staff.

It also found there was a culture of tolerating harm.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed that 19 staff are currently suspended at the facility.

In a statement, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: "The PICU ward at Muckamore Abbey Hospital remains closed temporarily to ensure safe staffing levels across the site.

"The contingency plans we have put in place have been effective and we continue to closely monitor the situation."

It has further been confirmed that the families who have relatives affected have now received individual copies of the safeguarding report which was leaked to the BBC.