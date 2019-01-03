A couple from County Armagh has won almost £115m in a EuroMillions draw, it has been confirmed.

The couple, who have not yet been named in public, matched the winning numbers in the New Year's Day draw.

It is the fourth biggest EuroMillions win in UK history.

The lucky pair's identities will be revealed at a press conference in Belfast on Friday morning.

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28, with Lucky Stars 04 and 06.

The biggest lottery prize in UK history is the £161m EuroMillions jackpot won by North Ayrshire couple Chris and Colin Weir in 2011.