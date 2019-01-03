Image caption Police say the incident happened at a house in Belvoir Street in Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" after being beaten with a hammer during a burglary in east Belfast.

Police said two men forced their way into a house in Belvoir Street between 01:30 and 02:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The man was then struck several times "around the face with a baton/hammer".

When the man fell to the ground, "he was kicked in the head and torso before losing consciousness", police added.

They said the victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and described the attack as a "particularly vicious incident which has left one man in hospital with what could potentially be life-changing injuries".

Police have appealed for information about the incident.