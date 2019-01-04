Image copyright News Letter

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the news that festive shopper numbers in Belfast were up 40%.

Coming of the back of "a bleak autumn" caused by August's Primark fire in the city centre the Belfast Telegraph tells us that the city has dramatically bounced back.

"Footfall for the week beginning December 24 was up 37.8% on the same period in 2017 according to Belfast City Council," the paper reports.

The Irish News leads with coverage of the intimidation of a west Belfast family and the destruction of their home.

"Santa shooter caught on CCTV," is the surreal headline accompanied by a still showing a man dressed as Santa Claus recklessly firing a pair of pistols at the house.

The Richmond family's home has been attacked numerous times in the last month.

George Richmond is appealing to his those engaged in the violent campaign against his family to give them the space to move out of the Dermott Hill property.

He also questions why no arrests have been made in relation to the attacks.

The Daily Mirror's front page splashes with the County Armagh couple's incredible £155 Euro Millions lottery win.

The couple are to be revealed to the public on Friday.

'Matter of regret'

Its also the lead story in the News Letter and finds a place on the front of all of the Northern Ireland daily papers.

The News Letter's second story is a political one - the former Ulster Unionist leader Reg Empey is warning the SDLP against a merger with Fianna Fáil

Meanwhile former SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie has said that the disappearance of the SDLP would be "a severe matter of regret".