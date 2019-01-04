Shots reportedly fired from car in Armagh
- 4 January 2019
A police investigation is under way after it was reported that shots were fired from a car in County Armagh.
The incident happened on the Callan Bridge Road in Armagh city at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.
Supt Wendy Middleton said it was reported that a red Seat Leon car was being driven erratically and a number of shots were believed to have been fired from it.
The car was travelling from The Moy into Armagh city centre.
Police are appealing for information.