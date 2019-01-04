Image caption Department for Infrastructure services have been withdrawn from the Creggan estate

The Department for Infrastructure has withdrawn services from the Creggan estate in Londonderry following an incident involving a member of staff.

Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians said the person had been threatened.

The department said it had reported the incident, which happened on Thursday, to the police.

"Discussions are ongoing with local representatives to try to resolve the situation," a spokesperson added.

The department has responsibility for various services, including roads and sewage.

Local Derry politicians have condemned the threats.

"The intimidation of public servants merely trying to do their job is reprehensible and is certainly not representative of the Creggan community who will also suffer because of it," the SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said.

"This behaviour has led to the withdrawal of services by the department due to the question mark lingering over their staff's safety.

"This type of activity is hard to comprehend at any time, but potentially rendering Creggan without vital winter services is completely unacceptable."

'Essential service'

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said the threat should be lifted immediately.

"Here we have people out trying to earn a day's living and providing an essential service for the people of this area and some group or individuals have taken it on themselves to threaten workers," he said.

"This means the area is now without a road gritting service and essential road safety maintenance work.

"Whoever is behind these threats, they need to step forward and publicly withdraw them immediately."

In a statement, police said they do not discuss the security of individuals.

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk, we will inform them accordingly.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."