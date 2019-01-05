Man in hospital following Derry stabbing

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The man was taken to hospital

A man has been stabbed in Londonderry on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in the Foyle Street area of the city.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a call that there had been a stabbing at 18:17 GMT.

A crew assessed the man at the scene and he was given initial treatment before being taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.