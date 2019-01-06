Image copyright PSNI Image caption A piece of stolen plant machinery was used in the bid to dislodge the ATM

Thieves have attempted to rip a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Omagh, County Tyrone, overnight.

Police said it happened at a Spar store at Old Mountfield at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

It is believed the suspects used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to dislodge the built-in ATM.

They believe the vehicle, which was set on fire after the incident, had been stolen from a nearby building site.

Officers have appealed for information about a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which travelled towards Cookstown.