Omagh thieves try to rip cash machine from shop wall
Thieves have attempted to rip a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Omagh, County Tyrone, overnight.
Police said it happened at a Spar store at Old Mountfield at about 04:00 GMT on Sunday.
It is believed the suspects used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to dislodge the built-in ATM.
They believe the vehicle, which was set on fire after the incident, had been stolen from a nearby building site.
Officers have appealed for information about a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which travelled towards Cookstown.