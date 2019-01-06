Shop customers have foiled a robbery by tackling a masked man who was armed with a baseball bat in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

The thief entered the shop on Bridewell Drive at about 19:20 GMT on Saturday and ordered staff to put cash and cigarettes in to a holdall bag.

The robber was challenged by customers who took the bag from him and he fled empty-handed.

The suspect was in his 50s and was wearing a balaclava and combat jacket.