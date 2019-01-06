Man attacked with hammers and baseball bats
- 6 January 2019
A man has been attacked with hammers and baseball bats by a number of men, say police.
It happened in Queen Victoria Gardens in north Belfast shortly at about 00:20 GMT on Sunday.
The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to a suspected fracture to his skull and deep cut to his hear.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.