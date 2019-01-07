Image caption A report about Muckamore Abbey Hospital lists a series of catastrophic failings

Relatives of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital have been told that staffing levels are now at a critical level.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust says it is recruiting for 15 posts.

A new service manager and day care manager are due to start in January.

It has emerged that community organisations including the Larche group will be involved in working with patients.

The Belfast Trust previously said it deeply regretted not having acted sooner over abuse allegations at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

In December BBC News NI revealed details of a confidential review surrounding the protection of vulnerable patients which concluded that lives had been compromised.

The report charted a series of catastrophic failings and found there was a culture of tolerating harm.

Its authors said it was "shattering that no one intervened to halt the harm and take charge".

The Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which houses six beds for some of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable and physically disabled adults has remained closed since before Christmas due to staff shortages.

'Furious'

The father of a 22-year-old patient, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he is furious that the unit hasn't reopened.

"Would the Belfast Health Trust close the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital or the City Hospital as a first measure to alleviate a staffing crisis? I think not.

"In fact it would be inconceivable and it demonstrates the contempt and low regard that these patients are held in by senior health officials."

Relatives were briefed by the Belfast Trust's co-director of learning disabilities, Mairead Mitchell, in December.

They were told that while some changes had started to take place within the hospital including a breakfast and healthy eating club, staffing at PICU was critical.

From January, Mrs Mitchell's single role will be dedicated to driving forward improvements at Muckamore.

According to minutes of the meeting seen by BBC News NI, CCTV footage has alerted the police and senior social workers to more incidents of abuse.

Nineteen staff members have been suspended while a police investigation into allegations of physical and mental abuse continues.

Apology

Approximately 80 men and women are patients at Muckamore. While some require hospitalisation under the Mental Health Act it has emerged that as many as 38 people who are "complex discharges" remain there unnecessarily as care can't be found for them in the community.

In December the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, apologised to patients, parents and relatives.

CCTV footage revealed harrowing incidents of physical and mental abuse of some patients who are unable to speak out for themselves.

Image copyright Belfast Trust Image caption A seclusion room was described as a "dark dungeon" by a parent of a patient

One mother told the BBC News NI that the seclusion room used to calm patients resembled a dungeon.

At the December meeting, Mairead Mitchell said the room was no longer in use and in future patients would be placed in a new area and not a closed room. Pictures of this room were revealed by the BBC.

Relatives have expressed concern that loved ones were being over medicated as a form of keeping them quiet.

The trust however said they hoped this was not the case and, in a new move, a pharmacist has been appointed at the hospital and is working to review each patient's medication and reduce where necessary.

While new gym equipment has been ordered for the hospital and a music therapist is understood to have started, staff shortages means that patients are not being brought out on trips despite the trust purchasing two new buses which are due to be delivered in January.