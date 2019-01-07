Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The victims were attacked at a house in Hollybank Drive on Sunday evening

Five men have been attacked with baseball bats in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, in what police are treating as a hate crime.

A gang of men forced their way into a house in Hollybank Drive at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday and assaulted the occupants.

The victims, who are originally from Romania, sustained a number of injuries and one of them was taken to hospital.

Police said they were "investigating a hate motive" for the attack.