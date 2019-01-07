Image caption A park, flats and part of Lough Erne in Enniskillen has been cordoned off

A security alert is under way in County Fermanagh after what is believed to be a World War One shell was discovered.

It was found at a shop near Enniskillen police station on Monday morning during building work. Army bomb experts are at the scene.

During World War One Enniskillen police station was an Army barracks.

PSNI Ch Insp Graham Dodds said nearby flats, shops and the Round O park had been evacuated and part of Lough Erne has been cordoned off.

"This will cause disruption, however keeping people safe is of paramount importance," he said.