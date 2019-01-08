Image caption Forty seven of the 126 people on board were killed

Victims' families, survivors and many of those first at the scene of the Kegworth air tragedy will gather in the village later today.

It is exactly 30 years since a British Midlands flight from Heathrow to Belfast crashed as it tried to divert to East Midlands Airport.

The diversion attempt was made after a fire started in one of the plane engines.

A total of 47 passengers died - 29 of them were from Northern Ireland.

Image caption The plane crashed on the M1 at Kegworth, Leicestershire in 1989

Parents and their children, siblings and work colleagues were all among the dead.

Not only did the crash end the lives of 47 people, but it changed many, many more.

People were left with life-changing injuries.

Children were left without parents. Men and women lost their wives and husbands.

Unlike other tragedies around the same time the focus for the past three decades has been on those who survived.

Little has been documented about those who passed away.

Image caption Dominica McGowan said she did not realise the scale of the tragedy at the time

Despite breaking almost every bone in her body, Dominica McGowan survived the crash.

She believes the reason for attention on survivors is because "it's so unusual for people to survive a plane crash".

'Everyone was quiet'

Another survivor, Mervyn Finlay from Dungannon, had been at the London boat show with three friends.

"We arrived early at the airport and in those days you could just change your flight at no cost - so we changed to get on that flight," he explained.

Image caption Mervyn Finlay says he is grateful that he survived when so many others did not

"We were sitting at the back of the wing and, about 10 minutes up, I saw the smoke coming from the wing and the smell of smoke on the cabin.

"The pilot said he was diverting to East Midlands Airport and you might have thought there would be panic but everyone was quiet.

He added: "We could see the East Midlands Airport but he said to prepare for a crash landing and that's all I remember until I woke up in hospital seven weeks later."

Mervyn broke his neck and back and several other bones. He has not been able to work since.

Scale of tragedy

Even though it changed his life forever, he is grateful that he survived when so many others did not.

Dominica McGowan says it was only a few years ago that she realise the full scale of the tragedy: "My son had recorded the news and various other programmes following the crash while I was in hospital.

"When I got home he told me he'd done it but I never watched," she recalled.

"It wasn't until the BBC contacted me five years ago for the 25th anniversary that I looked online and realised how many people had died."

Image caption The Boeing 737 developed a problem in the left engine shortly after leaving Heathrow for Aldergrove

She says she believes she would not have been able to cope with the scale of the tragedy back then.

"So many people died and I could have been one of them but I wasn't and it was just a case of luck," she said.

Timeline - British Midland Flight 92