Image caption The former army base was in the middle of the village of Forkhill

Planning approval looks set to be granted for the redevelopment of a section of the former Forkhill Army base into a children's play park.

A recommendation will be made to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council's planning committee next week that the project be given the go-ahead.

It will take up 1,275 square metres of the south Armagh site

The development is the latest in the transformation of the eight-acre village centre site.

It has already seen the building of social housing, public art, walkways and tree planting.

The local development association has further plans for the erection of business units on a separate section of the site.

Given the previous use of the land, the council's environmental health department had requested that levels of soil contamination be investigated and if necessary remedial action be taken before development.

However, planning documents state that such an investigation has already been conducted and that there are no concerns of contamination at the proposed location of the play facility.