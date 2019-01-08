Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption The development would transform a large part of Belfast city centre

The name for a new £500m development in Belfast has been opposed by councillors, who passed a motion calling for it to be changed.

The 'Tribeca' development by Castlebrooke Investments is proposed to regenerate a large part of the Cathedral Quarter.

On Monday, Belfast City Council passed a motion saying the name was not suitable for Belfast.

But the council has no power to force the developer to change the name.

The original Tribeca is a neighbourhood in New York City. Castlebrooke said it would be short for 'Triangle Beside the Cathedral' in a Belfast context.

The motion was put forward by DUP councillor Lee Reynolds and stated that the council "welcomed investment and the regeneration of our city" but wanted Castlebrook to drop the Tribeca name.

Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer also said she opposed the name.

Image caption Tribeca would sit in a central location in Belfast

Castlebrooke Investments has not responded to the motion being passed, but when it was first proposed earlier in January the developer said it was "hugely disappointed".

Chief executive Neil Young said: "The council's decision to debate the brand for our scheme will send a very clear negative message to other investors who are considering opportunities in Belfast."