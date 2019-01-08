Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Five men were attacked by a gang with baseball bats in Newtownabbey

One of five Romanian men attacked by a gang at a house in Newtownabbey on Sunday night suffered stab wounds and a broken shoulder, police have said.

The four other men suffered minor injuries in the attack at Hollybank Drive.

Police said that "contrary to some media reports, there is no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged in or at the property".

They said detectives are following a number of "positive lines of enquiry".

"I would reiterate that there can be no justification for this vicious attack or the extensive damage caused to the house," Supt Sue Steen said.

"The actions of those responsible are not reflective of the wider community who have been vocal in their support for the victims."

Image caption The attack happened at the house at Hollybank Drive on Sunday night

She said the attack was "motivated purely by hate".

The attack was carried out by a gang with baseball bats who broke into the house at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday.

The victims are aged 18, 19, 21, 29 and 36.

A woman who went to the aid of the victims said the carnage in the house was like a scene from the Troubles.

She said there was blood and glass everywhere.

"When I went in, every window was smashed, the house was wrecked," the woman, who did not want to be named, said.

"The bathroom and toilet had been kicked in, there was blood everywhere, glass everywhere and wee teenage boys were upstairs in the back room, really really frightened."