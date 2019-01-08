Image caption The plaque that was placed on the Market Street memorial by Kevin Skelton

A council will consider whether or not to take action over a plaque placed on an Omagh bomb memorial that refers to dissident republicans.

Kevin Skelton placed the plaque, which refers to a "dissident republican terrorist car bomb", on the Market Street memorial.

A Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spokesperson said he was not authorised to do so.

Mr Skelton's wife died in the bombing.

The bomb exploded on 15 August 1998.

Twenty-nine people were killed, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The Real IRA, a dissident republican paramilitary group, claimed responsibility for the bomb. No-one has ever been convicted.

Image caption Kevin Skelton lost his wife Philomena in the 1998 Omagh bomb

The matter was raised briefly by the UUP's Howard Thornton at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Thornton told fellow members that he has asked officers to prepare a report outlining "the full facts".

He said the report from the officers would come "in due course", and did not invite any further comment or debate from councillors.

Mr Skelton was not present at the meeting.

It is expected that a report will now be brought before one of council's committees and a recommendation made on what action should be taken.