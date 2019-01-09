Image copyright PA

A company from Northern Ireland has been called in to help with the investigation into a drone incident which temporarily halted flights at Heathrow Airport, the BBC understands.

Crowded Space Drones is based in Belfast.

The Army is also helping police after sightings of a drone led to departures being suspended on Monday night.

The Metropolitan Police in London said a "full criminal investigation" has been launched into the incident.

Heathrow Airport, which is also working with Scotland Yard, said it was monitoring the situation and apologised to passengers affected by the disruption.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, the airport said "business was back to normal".

In a statement, a spokesperson for Crowded Space Drones said: "We are unable to comment on operational matters at this time due to the nature of work our company undertakes."