The A1 road in Newry has been closed in both directions following a crash.

There are major delays on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near its junction with the Camlough Road and police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route, if possible.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Belfast Road at Sheepbridge Park and Ride while northbound traffic is being re-routed at Camlough Road.

The air ambulance and other emergency services attended the scene.