Newry A1 closure after further crash
- 10 January 2019
The A1 carriageway near Newry, County Down, has been closed for a second day following a further crash.
The closure is from Loughbrickland to Sheepbridge roundabout.
Diversions are in place but delays are expected in both directions.
The road was also closed on Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.
Two people were taken to hospital.
On Thursday morning police said diversions were in place on and delays are expected in both directions.
The A1 carriageway has been closed southbound at Loughbrickland and northbound at Sheepbridge near Newry following a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place but delays are expected in both directions.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 10, 2019
