Newry A1 closure after further crash

The A1 carriageway near Newry, County Down, has been closed for a second day following a further crash.

The closure is from Loughbrickland to Sheepbridge roundabout.

Diversions are in place but delays are expected in both directions.

The road was also closed on Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

Two people were taken to hospital.

On Thursday morning police said diversions were in place on and delays are expected in both directions.