The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said his offer to meet the DUP on Thursday has not been taken up by the party.

The Tánaiste is in Belfast to meet business groups and other political leaders about the Brexit deal.

His government has rejected UK proposals to give the Stormont assembly a say over new EU rules for NI, if the border backstop came into effect.

But the DUP has said it is happy to meet the Tánaiste later.

The Irish government has urged support for Theresa May's Brexit deal, despite criticism from the DUP and other parties at Westminster over the backstop proposal.

MPs have been debating the withdrawal agreement ahead of a Commons vote next Tuesday, which the government is expected to lose.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, Mr Coveney said: "We may not be convincing Sammy Wilson but that's not the same as convincing unionism.

"We're not trying to bypass the DUP but they cannot have a veto over this process."

Mr Coveney also said the DUP did "not speak for all of unionism".

He said he personally reached out to the DUP all the time, and that the Irish government is "not in the business of excluding any party from discussions".

He added that he was not "trying to meddle" in the affairs of the British government, but that he had an obligation to protect the interests of the island of Ireland as a whole.

But responding to the interview, a DUP spokesperson said the party had "useful conversations" with the Irish government in the past, and that Arlene Foster is happy to meet Mr Coveney later.

The Irish government continues to support the current withdrawal agreement and has backed Theresa May continuously because it believes the deal is the best one for the UK as a whole and Ireland, he said.

What is the latest?

The discussions are still centred mainly on the backstop: the position of last resort to maintain a soft border on the island of Ireland.

It would involve Northern Ireland staying in large parts of the EU single market, unless and until a long-term deal emerged that kept the border as open as it is now.

On Wednesday, the government released a plan aimed at winning support for Theresa May's Brexit deal, in terms of providing assurances over the backstop.

They include:

Before the backstop would come into effect, the assembly would have to be consulted, with its views brought before Parliament ahead of a vote at Westminster

The assembly would approve any new single market regulations for Northern Ireland introduced by the EU - updates to existing rules would automatically apply

No divergence in rules applied in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

Commitment to a role for the executive on the committees which would manage and oversee the backstop.

BBC News NI's business editor John Campbell said the proposals appear to fall short of an outright veto as they do not specify that the assembly must give agreement before the UK government acts.

What's changed?

The EU-UK agreement, known as the withdrawal agreement and signed in November, laid out the procedure for any new EU rules being introduced after the backstop is triggered.

The EU would inform the UK about the new rule and a joint EU-UK committee would discuss its implication for backstop within six weeks.

The committee either agrees to add the new rule to the backstop or if agreement isn't reached will "examine all further possibilities to maintain the good functioning" the backstop.

If there is deadlock - no agreement "within a reasonable time" - the EU is entitled to "take appropriate remedial measures".

The UK is now proposing that its position would be heavily influenced by the assembly.

What has the reaction been?

The government proposals published on Wednesday have been widely dismissed.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster said the government was still wasting time and that the Brexit deal was already "dead".

Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill also said it could not support any proposal that could give the DUP a "veto" in the assembly over any backstop-related measures.