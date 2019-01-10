Cliftonville player Jay Donnelly jailed for four months
- 10 January 2019
Irish League footballer Jay Donnelly has been sentenced to four months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a child.
The 23-year-old Cliftonville player, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, admitted the charge in December.
The judge said it was such a "gross invasion of privacy" that the only appropriate sentence was an immediate custodial sentence.
Donnelly has been granted bail pending appeal.
The offence took place on a date unknown between June and October 2016.