Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly admitted the charge in December

Irish League footballer Jay Donnelly has been sentenced to four months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a child.

The 23-year-old Cliftonville player, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, admitted the charge in December.

The judge said it was such a "gross invasion of privacy" that the only appropriate sentence was an immediate custodial sentence.

Donnelly has been granted bail pending appeal.

The offence took place on a date unknown between June and October 2016.