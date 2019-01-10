Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Almost £1 million worth of cannabis was seized by police in Belfast on Wednesday

Seized herbal cannabis with a potential street value of almost £1m has been linked to a Triad organised crime gang by police.

The PSNI have arrested four men, two aged 29 and the others aged 19 and 38, and they remain in police custody.

The drugs were uncovered following police searches of two properties on Wednesday.

The searches were on the Shore Road in north Belfast and the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

Two vehicles were also stopped on the M2 motorway heading out of Belfast, close to the Moneynick junction.

"The net result of these interventions was the recovery of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of just under £1 million," said PSNI Det Supt Bobby Singleton.

Cannabis 'not harmless'

"This is another significant haul of drugs, which is linked to our previous successes against a South East Asian organised crime gang operating in Northern Ireland.

"We believe this organised crime gang is Triad linked.

"Organised crime gangs like this group make huge amounts of money from its illegal trade."

He added: "Some people think that buying and using cannabis is harmless, that's simply not the case. Cannabis remains the most used drug by persons in treatment in Northern Ireland for drug addiction."