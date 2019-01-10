Brexit: Fewer NI manufacturing firms see it 'being a success'
The Northern Ireland manufacturing sector is showing "positive growth" but is getting more concerned by Brexit, according to a survey by a trade body.
Manufacturing NI said 6% of companies could see Brexit as "being a success" - down from 21% a year ago.
About 120 firms gave responses to the research, conducted in December by the law firm Tughans.
Manufacturing NI represents 550 companies.
It is one of a number of business bodies which has expressed backing for Theresa May's withdrawal deal.
It said Brexit uncertainty is the biggest issue facing a majority of its members.
With the UK's exit from the EU looming, 50% of respondents believe that it is already having "a negative impact" - up from 41% in May.
Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, said "very few are convinced of the arguments put forward by those promoting a no deal exit".
Despite the political climate, many firms have been performing soundly.
The survey found 57% of firms have increased staffing, with 62% planning to take on more workers in the next year.
However, eight in 10 firms are reporting difficulties in recruiting.