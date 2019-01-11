Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Londonderry's Peace Bridge is one of the major projects in Northern Ireland that EU funding helped to build

Northern Ireland is set to receive about £300m to continue funding peace and cross-border projects after Brexit, the government has announced.

The money will be made available from 2021 until 2027.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said it will ensure "that generations to come grown up in a more peaceful and stable society".

The investment follows the EU's proposal in May to make £105m available for peace and cross border projects.

The government funding will be given to Peace Plus "as part of its unwavering commitment to uphold the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland after Brexit".

Image caption Mrs Bradley said the funding will deliver vital projects on both sides of the Irish border

The new scheme is set to replace the current Peace scheme, which has been in operation since 1995, when it ends in 2020.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Office said the money flowed "from our joint commitment with the EU in the Withdrawal Agreement to maintain funding for vital work on reconciliation and a shared future for Northern Ireland until at least 2027".