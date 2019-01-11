Image copyright News Letter

News that Cliftonville FC player Jay Donnelly has been sentenced to four months in jail is splashed across most of the front pages on Friday.

In December, Donnelly admitted distributing an indecent image of a 16-year-old girl.

The 23-year-old footballer was sentenced on Thursday.

The judge said it was such a "gross invasion of privacy" that the only appropriate sentence was an immediate custodial sentence.

Donnelly has been granted bail pending appeal.

Cliftonville FC has said it will give "due consideration" to the judgement.

'Leaked photo'

The footballer took a photograph of the girl while they were participating in a sexual act in June 2016.

The Public Prosecution Service said the girl asked for the picture to be deleted, although Donnelly's lawyer disputed that.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly admitted the charge in December

Donnelly sent the photograph to a friend and a WhatsApp group that included fellow Cliftonville players.

The photograph was then leaked and appeared on Facebook. A total of 11 people were said to have viewed the picture before it went viral.

'Waiting for a new heart'

The Irish News has the story of Tommy McManus, a 43-year-old man who died in hospital waiting for a new heart.

His family have made a plea for people to join the NHS organ donations register.

Mr McManus had an almost four-year wait for a new heart, the newspaper reports.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The civil service has appealed for volunteers to administer a system of fuel rationing across Northern Ireland

The News Letter's main story is on an appeal from the civil service for volunteers to man 75 crisis filling stations across Northern Ireland.

The paper reports that the Department for the Economy set out how an oil supply emergency would operate if it is triggered for the first time since 1974, when the Ulster Workers' Council strike toppled Stormont's first power-sharing government.