The directors of a greyhound stadium near Lisburn have said it has closed with immediate effect.

Fourteen full-time staff and 30 part-time staff at Drumbo Park in County Down were informed on Friday.

In a statement, the directors said numerous factors have meant "the business is no longer sustainable".

They added that "substantial resources" had been invested in an attempt to turn the business around but had been unsuccessful.

A shortage of greyhounds to provide a full race programme, the impact of online gaming on live racing and licensing laws were amongst the issues claimed to be behind the closure.

A lack of government funding, "unlike the greyhound racetracks in the Republic of Ireland", was also blamed.

The directors thanked staff, customers and dog owners for "their support and dedication over the past decade".

Lisburn Distillery Football Club plays matches at the stadium.

A spokesperson from the club told BBC NI they could not comment further until they had received more information.