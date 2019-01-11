Image copyright Family photo Image caption 20-year-old Christopher Meli was murdered in December 2015

Six men have denied charges connected to the killing of 20-year-old Christopher Meli in west Belfast.

Mr Meli died after he was attacked by a gang of youths in Twinbrook in December 2015.

The father-of-one was discovered near houses at Glasvey Close in the estate.

A post mortem examination revealed he died of multiple head injuries after being kicked and punched. Three men are accused of his murder.

They are Caolan Laverty, 19, of Belfast Road, Glenavy, 21-year-old Stephen McCann of Dundrinne Road, Castlewellan, and 21-year-old Lee Smyth with an address in County Antrim.

Three other men face charges in connection with the killing.

All six pleaded not guilty to all the charges put to them at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

There was a disturbance in the public gallery after a judge set a trial date in September.