Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Most of the cows on board were rescued

Fire fighters have rescued 39 cattle from an overturned articulated lorry in County Fermanagh.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of the one vehicle collision on Cavan Road in Newtownbutler at 06:22 GMT on Friday.

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption The lorry involved had completely flipped over

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene but did not need to attend hospital.

Three animals died in the incident.

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption The lorry driver was treated at the scene

Fire fighters stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the cattle. A local vet also attended the incident.

"This was a particularly hazardous incident for our personnel to resolve, given the unpredictability, size, and large number of the livestock involved, especially when distressed," a spokesperson for the NIFRS said.