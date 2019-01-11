Image copyright Tanya Watson Image caption Jennifer Dornan was murdered at her home in west Belfast in August 2015

A man is to stand trial for the 2015 murder of Jennifer Dornan in west Belfast, a judge has ordered.

Raymond O'Neill, 40, appeared before the Belfast Magistrates' Court accused of killing the 30-year-old mother-of-three and setting fire to her home.

He is separately charged with the rape of a different woman in December 2003.

Mr O'Neill, with a previous address at Amcomri Street in Belfast, was extradited from the Republic of Ireland last year.

He was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in Dublin in 2016 on a European Arrest Warrant.

Ms Dornan was found inside her burning home at Hazel View in the Lagmore area of the city in August 2015.

Entering the dock in a wheelchair due to medical issues, Mr O'Neill confirmed that he understood all of the allegations against him.

He is charged with murder and arson in connection with Ms Dornan's death.

A prosecution lawyer said Mr O'Neill has a case to answer on both the alleged killing and rape case.

A defence lawyer made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Mr O'Neill back into custody until a trial gets under way.