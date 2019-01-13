Image caption The Mournes are Northern Ireland's highest mountains

Two men have died after separate falls while walking in the Mourne Mountains in County Down, police have said.

The first victim fell on Wee Binnian mountain shortly before midday on Sunday. The second man fell about an hour later while walking on Slieve Commedagh.

The police and other emergency services were called to both incidents but the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man fell in the Mournes at about 14:30 GMT but he was rescued.

'Strong winds'

He sustained a suspected broken ankle.

Image caption The Mourne Mountains are a popular attraction for hill walkers

Earlier on Sunday, police had urged members of the public to "exercise extreme caution due to strong winds" in the area.

At the time, Insp Frances McCullough issued an appeal to "anyone thinking of venturing out for a walk on the mountains this afternoon, or indeed at any time, to think carefully before they head out".

"While weather conditions may seem okay when you start out on your journey, they can change very quickly as you venture upwards on the mountains," she said.

"I would also appeal to anyone considering a walk on the mountains to ensure they tell their loved ones where they are going, what route they intend to take and how long they expect to be away, and to always carry identification with them and a phone that is fully charged."