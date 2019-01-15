Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Tuesday

The families of the two men who died in separate falls in the Mourne Mountains pay tribute to them across the front pages of the daily newspapers on Tuesday.

Seán Byrne, from Camlough in County Armagh, and Robbie Robinson, from Banbridge in County Down, died on Wee Binnian and Slieve Commedagh.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Mr Robinson, a retired PSNI Chief Superintendent, was walking with his son Neil at the top of Slieve Commedagh when he slipped on muddy ground.

Neil said his father had been up the Mournes "hundreds of times" and would not have ventured out if he thought conditions were "dangerous".

"It was just purely a freak accident," he said.

"Just due to the steepness of the mountain, unfortunately he lost his life.

"We want to dispel any rumours that it was due to the weather. It wasn't the weather in any shape or form."

Neil said his father was a devoted family man who loved life.

The family of Sean Byrne, said the Camlough man had been walking with a friend to take photographs on Wee Binnian when the incident happened.

His wife, Bernie, said her husband had "an extraordinary way with people" and was "always known as a fun person".

She said Mr Byrne had "loved the Mournes, all of the things about them".

"It's not easy - I will look into the face of any one of my children and my grandchildren and I will see him, and in his brother and sisters," she added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May has called for politicians to back her deal on Brexit

Brexit features on a number of the front pages, with the Irish News carrying Theresa May's warning that a no-deal Brexit would result in "changes to everyday life" in Northern Ireland and jeopardise the Union.

Meanwhile, the News Letter reports that as Mrs May made her move to win over the DUP to her Brexit deal, "senior members of Arlene Foster's party instead queued up to bluntly tell the prime minister that she had failed to persuade them".

On its front page, the Irish News highlights a warning from coroner Joe McCrisken that the whole community must be invested in stopping the scourge of drugs.

Mr McCrisken made his appeal at an inquest into the death of Thomas Gillespie, 28, from Ballysillan in north Belfast, who died on 31 October, 2017.

Mr Gillespie died from an overdose of cocaine and MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy.

"The belief that cocaine can be taken recreationally and doesn't have any injurious effects is erroneous," Mr McCrisken said.

The Daily Mirror reports that two women have been left with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the incident near Beresford Avenue on Sunday night.

Both women, aged 22, were treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

A number of the newspapers cover the funeral of former Belfast Lord Mayor, Dr Ian Adamson, in the County Down village of Conlig.

Sir Van Morrison sang his song Into The Mystic at the funeral which was attended by ex-Formula One racing driver Eddie Irvine, the Irish President Michael D Higgins, as well as various politicians.

Image copyright PA Image caption The daughter of Sir Tony McCoy has proved she is also good at clearing hurdles

Finally, the 11-year-old daughter of a renowned Northern Ireland champion jockey has proved she is the 'Real McCoy' at the Liverpool Horse Show.

The Belfast Telegraph says Eve McCoy stunned spectators with her dazzling show jumping performance during the event, much to the delight of her famous father Sir Tony.

Eve donned a Superwoman costume for the spectacle and now dreams of riding in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.