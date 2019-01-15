Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Arlene Foster said her party will "oppose the toxic backstop"

The House of Commons vote on the Brexit withdrawal deal will be "historic for all the wrong reasons", DUP leader Arlene Foster has said.

MPs are due to vote on the withdrawal agreement on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said if MPs vote against the deal it could lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mrs Foster said: "We will oppose the toxic backstop and vote against the withdrawal agreement."

She added: "It's time for a sensible deal which governs our exit from the EU and supports all parts of the UK."

Mrs May has said that an exchange of letters between the UK and EU offers more reassurances on the Irish border backstop.

But the DUP, which opposes the backstop, said the letter offers nothing legally binding.

The backstop, a mechanism that is included in the withdrawal agreement, is an insurance policy designed to avoid a hard Irish border "unless and until" another solution is found as part of the UK-EU future relationship.

'Sacrificial lamb'

As the deal was debated in the House of Commons on Monday night, DUP MP David Simpson said his constituents feel like "the sacrificial lamb to placate the Irish Republic and the EU".

In the House of Lords, the prime minister's Brexit plan suffered its first official parliamentary defeat on Monday night, as peers registered their opposition.

Image caption DUP MP David Simpson said his constituents felt like "the sacrificial lamb"

While the Lords motion has no real power, peers voted to reject the deal by 321 votes to 152.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister told MPs a no-deal Brexit would lead to "changes to everyday life in Northern Ireland that would put the future of the union at risk".

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the EU backstop cannot be set aside or diluted.

"Whatever transpires at Westminster, it is essential that Irish interests are protected. That the economy is protected and that the Good Friday Agreement is protected in all its parts," she said.

What happens on Tuesday?

It is expected that about 100 Conservative MPs will join Labour and other opposition parties in voting against the deal on Tuesday night.

Theresa May has urged MPs to get behind her plan and has warned that not voting for it could mean not leaving the EU becomes a possibility.

She made a statement to MPs in Parliament on Monday afternoon and said, as a "proud unionist", she understood concerns about the backstop - and that once the withdrawal agreement was signed, immediate talks could begin with the EU in order to reach a trade deal and avoid entering the backstop.